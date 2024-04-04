Political parties pledge free and fair elections as IEC hosts electoral code of conduct signing

The country’s more than 50 political parties contesting the national elections set for May 29 have pledged to uphold the law and the rules governing the hosting of free and fair elections. Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya urged political parties to ensure that they abide by the rules of conduct governing the elections during a signing ceremony held at Gallagher Estates in Midrand on Thursday.

The ceremony applies to political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. Various political parties, including the ANC, DA, EFF, ActionSA were represented at the event, with Moepya emphasising the importance of the rule of law ahead of the elections on May 29. “The rule of law is essential for the functioning of a democratic society, as it ensures equality, protects rights, limits government power, provides legal certainty, facilitates access to justice, preserves democracy and promotes social cohesion.

“In closing, I urge all South Africans to co-operate with Commission officials at polling stations and exercise their democratic right with pride and responsibility. Our democracy is in our hands ‒ let us cherish it, protect it, and let our voices be heard through the ballot box,” he said. Moepya said a special ceremony in which contestants publicly pledge to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct holds real significance as it sees all political parties appearing on the ballot coming together to pledge their support for ethical behaviour in a democratic society. “Today’s ceremony holds profound significance as we witness leaders of parties represented in the National Party Liaison Committee publicly pledge to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct for the forthcoming elections.

“With freedom comes great responsibility. The Constitution affords political parties, independent candidates, and citizens the freedom to contest elections for public office. However, this freedom carries with it significant responsibilities,” he said. The ANC was represented by its first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, ActionSA by its leader, Herman Mashaba, and the DA by its leader, John Steenhuisen. “On behalf of thousands of ActionSA activists around the country, I affirm ActionSA will abide by the National Election 2024 Code of Conduct and work with the IEC to ensure free and fair elections in our country. I am excited about the upcoming elections as this is the first national election opportunity for ActionSA,” Mashaba said.

Mokonyane said the ANC would not only comply with the Electoral Code of Conduct, but will actively take action against party members who contravene the code. “On the 29th of May, South Africans will exercise their democratic right enshrined in the Constitution that every citizen has a right to free, fair and regular elections for any legislative body established in terms of the Constitution. As we will be doing so, we recall the noble words of the Freedom Charter that no government can justly claim authority unless it is based on the will of the people,” she said. Steenhuisen remarked: “It is a privilege to be at the IEC's National Code of Conduct and Ballot Paper Draw at the Gallagher Convention Centre today to reaffirm the Democratic Alliance’s commitment to our country’s constitutional democracy.”

The commission will also host a public draw that will determine the order of contesting parties on the various ballot papers. Last month, the IEC made the lists of names of independent and political party candidates available for inspection at its national office, at all its nine provincial offices and at local municipal offices. The IEC reports that, all in all, there were 42 candidates appearing on more than one party list implicating 39 parties. Furthermore, one candidate was nominated as an independent candidate and also appeared on a list of a party.