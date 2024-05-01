Popcru concerned about recent fire at Kgosi Mampuru Prison

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says it is deeply concerned by the recent fire that gutted the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Tshwane. On Thursday last week, news of the fire was reported in the media, suggesting that the fire resulted in the injury of four people who were subsequently treated for smoke inhalation.

The hospital is home to the infamous prison escapee, Thabo Bester, among other prisoners. According to the Tshwane emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, some of the workers lost their belongings in the fire. It was further reported that alternative accommodation had been arranged for the affected tenants. “Two units were completely damaged by the fire, while the other four sustained damage to the roof and extensive smoke damage. The fire also resulted in several units at the staff living quarters being burnt after 26 tenants affected by the blaze.”

Reacting to the fire, Popcru spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, on Tuesday said the union was concerned for the well-being of the affected tenants who were yet to receive proper support. “Popcru is saddened by the unfortunate breakout of a fire that consumed 10 family units at the Kgoshi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria, adversely affecting over 10 families which had been housed at the property,” the union said. According to Mamabolo, the fire was a result of a suspected electrical fault that impacted the cables which supply the affected units with power.

The union said it was thankful that no serious damage was reported in the aftermath of the blaze. “Though thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by the residents, many are still shocked among affected families, some with toddlers. “To date, the Employees Assistance Programmes have not visited the affected families to determine their psychological well-being, which remains a huge concern,” he said.