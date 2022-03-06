Popular disc jockey and hip-hop rapper DJ Dimplez has died

Johannesburg – The entertainment industry has to bear yet another loss as the Mooi family confirmed the death of renowned producer and hip hop DJ, real name Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, fondly known as DJ Dimplez. A statement issued revealed the music pioneer died yesterday from an unexpected brain haemorrhage.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely death of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away (on) 6 March 2022, from a sudden brain haemorrhage. We ask for space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing.” DJ Dimplez was known to be one of the people at the helm of pushing local hip hop. He was also responsible for the YouTube Channel PopCast and the popular Pop Bottles event. The music star kicked off his career working for popular TV shows such as Vuzu and Channel 0. He shared his love for music by playing in affluent clubs and at some corporate events in Gauteng.

As his career started to take off, he played alongside renowned artists such as DJ Oskido, DJ Fresh, DJ S’bu, DJ Kenzhero, Milkshake. In 2019 he released an album Kubu which featured various artists such as Anatii, Khuli Chana, KidX, and many others. He was a star behind the hit song, Way Up featuring popular rappers Cassper Nyovest and JR.

The music sensation was also nominated at the South African Music Awards for the best music video of the year. His love for music had him make it his profession after attending various concerts and music shows. Through his craft, DJ Dimplez won the hearts of many people across the country.

