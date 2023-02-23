Pornhub gets Netflix nod with a documentary set for next month

Johannesburg - The world of sex and graphic content is set to get a Netflix special, with news coming out of the company suggesting that the world's biggest content streaming service provider is currently working on a 90-minute documentary on the scandals and successes of the Pornhub website. Last September, Instagram permanently disabled the account of Pornhub for repeatedly violating its policies.

The news of the Netflix special comes just as reports indicate that Meta-owned Instagram reinstated an account for adult website Pornhub on the platform in "error" on Sunday for a few hours but then shut it down again. The company said Pornhub’s Instagram account came back online for a few hours on Sunday – but that was a mistake, Variety said. It is reported that Netflix will be taking a deep dive at how the website fundamentally changed how hardcore pornography is made, distributed, and consumed globally.

The name of the documentary set for release on March 15, is titled "Moneyshot: The Pornhub Story," and it contains interviews with porn stars, activists, and past Pornhub employees. The documentary is produced by Jigsaw Productions, with Nicki Carrico as producer and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello as executive producers. "This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent mean when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content," said producer Suzanne Hillinger.