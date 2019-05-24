File picture: Supplied

Bloemfontein - Police investigations continues after a post-mortem of a journalist who was found dead on Wednesday returned inconclusive. A Bloemfontein-based community newspaper Dumelang News journalist, Thamsanqa Junior Bonase’s body was recovered on Tuesday, May 21 on the side of the road on the N1 near Heuningspruit, North of Kronstad

Bonase’s lifeless body was found with injuries on the face.

Free State police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thandi Mbambo said preliminary investigation revealed that Bonase was on his way to Parys for a follow up story.

Mbambo added that a post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and it came back inconclusive, and will be repeated on May 27 in Bloemfontein.

Mbambo further added that other samples have been referred for forensic tests.

According to a statement by The Free State Media Co-operative, of which Dumelang is a member, on May 21, Bonase informed his colleagues that he would [on the same day] be attending two crucial meetings in Johannesburg and would subsequently be returning for an executive meeting scheduled for May 22.

However, he never reached Johannesburg. Mbambo said it was not clear what he was using to get to his destination and his office does not have information. That, she said, was what they were trying to establish.

The Co-operative conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Bonase’s family and colleagues at Tharollo News and Dumela News, two newspapers he worked for.

The Co-operative spokesperson Khayalethu Mtsantsa said the deceased family have not yet communicated details of the funeral.

Police have since registered a case of culpable homicide for further investigations.

Anyone with information on what could have transpired is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Lebohang Dunster on 082 466 6819 or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111