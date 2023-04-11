Postmasburg Hospital theatre operational for the first time in 18 years

Johannesburg - For the past 18 years, no surgical procedures could be done at Postmasburg Hospital due to a lack of a functioning operating theatre. In keeping with World Health Day on April 7, 2023, under the theme “Health for All”, the community of Postmasburg now has access to a newly revamped hospital theatre.

This is the product of a strategic relationship between Anglo American’s Kolomela Mine, the Northern Cape Department of Health, the municipality of Tsantsabane, and the SIOC community development trust. According to Tebogo Mushi, general manager of Kolomela Mine, the partners contributed R17 million towards the new theatre, and through its phased approach, the theatre will soon offer additional theatre services and will provide additional skills development and training for health care workers. He said: “The need for a theatre at Postmasburg Hospital was identified through our regular socio-economic impact assessment.

“The assessment indicated that the majority of health service delivery in Tsantsabane Local Municipality and Kgatelopele Local Municipality is provided in the public health-care system. “These services are rendered by three fixed primary health clinics (PHC), four mobile PHC facilities, one community health centre (Danielskuil), and one district hospital (Postmasburg)." “The Postmasburg Hospital theatre was handed over to the Northern Cape’s Department of Health on March 17.

For the past 18 years, no surgical procedures could be done at Postmasburg Hospital due to a lack of a functioning operating theatre. In keeping with World Health Day on April 7, 2023, under the theme ‘Health for All’, the community of Postmasburg now has access to a newly revamped hospital theatre. Picture: Supplied “Being excited at the prospect of being able to go to their local hospital to get theatre services is a reaction community members shared with all those involved in making the newly upgraded theatre at Postmasburg Hospital a reality. “The upgraded theatre makes a difference in the communities in which Kumba Iron Ore, a subsidiary of Anglo American, operates by re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.” He said the fact that no surgery has been undertaken at the hospital means that even emergency procedures, stabilization of patients before referral, or caesarean sections could not be performed at the hospital before.

“This meant patients in need of even minor surgeries would often be transported to Kimberley or Upington via ambulance, reducing the availability of EMS services for emergencies in Tsantsabane. “Since community members will no longer have to travel long distances for minor scheduled surgeries like cataract removals or male circumcisions, the theatre enhances community health care provision immensely. “The newly equipped theatre in the Postmasburg Hospital could potentially be used for caesarean sections, minor abdominal surgery, minor injuries, and abscess drainage, all of which are currently referred to other public hospitals.”

He added that the ability to provide these services locally would improve the availability and quality of health care in the Tsantsabane and Kgatelopele surrounding areas and reduce the load on EMS services to transport patients elsewhere. “It would enhance the quality of life of local residents, especially those who are not members of a medical aid. “Patients in need of surgery can now be attended to sooner while they stay close to their family members for emotional support,” Mushi said.