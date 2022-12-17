Johannesburg - It is the second day of the ANC National Elective Conference at Nasrec, and delegates rallying behind Dr. Zweli Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa have shown no signs of abating in their full support of their leaders, who are battling for the ANC president position.

Mkhize swung with early support from KZN delegates who chanted their way to the plenary, where they were reprimanded for disrupting the political report delivered by President Ramaphosa. Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were tight-lipped as Mkhize’s entourage boldly chanted various tunes, such as "Load Shedding" and "Wenzen uZuma," at the opening of the conference. ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele spoke with The Star about their expectations from the conference, explaining that they have thrown their weight behind Mkhize.

"As KZN, we have said from the onset that this is not going to be an easy process. This is a war. This is about the lives of our people. So everyone must be patient even if we stay here until 12. We are calling for smooth processes. We want the conference not to collapse." Speaking about his expectations, Mndebele said they are rallying behind Dr. Zweli Mkhize, whom they believe is a suitable candidate to implement all the policies that will serve the country. "Our expectation as KZN is to reaffirm all radical economic transformation policies. We want to ensure that the ANC favours its motive force, the majority of whom are poor and working class. But secondly, we want to elect leadership that will implement policies without failure, policies of radical economic transformation, and we believe the collective led by Dr. Zweli Mkhize is the only collective that will be capable of implementing such policies," said Mndebele.

