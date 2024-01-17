Messages of congratulations continue to pour in for internationally recognised comedian and broadcaster Trevor Noah, whose show “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” won an Emmy for outstanding talk series. Accepting the award, Noah thanked his colleagues and those who follow his craft.

Among those congratulating Noah were Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa. “You continue to inspire and scale great heights with your talent, @Trevornoah. Well done on your history-making @TheEmmys win. You and @davidkibuuka showed the best of Mzansi's creative talent in the @TheDailyShow,” said Kodwa. The South African government also shared a message recognising Noah.

“Singu Mzansi, we congratulate one of our own. @TrevorNoah for winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Uliqhawe, emaqhaweni.” Noah left “The Daily Show” in 2022, with his final episode airing on December 8 of that year. Noah, who held the ropes on the show for seven years, conceded in his last interview that he had big shoes to fill when he took over from Jon Stewart.

“Any time there is a transition in a show, there is a huge process, and I am aware of that because I took over from Jon Stewart, which was a monumental task. And I understand how hard it was for myself and for the people who helped make this thing happen for me, because I don’t do this alone. There’s so many people who helped put this show together,” said Noah. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity that was granted to him. “You know, there was the beginning of The Daily Show, which was taking over from Jon Stewart, which was insanely difficult. I am always going to be grateful for that period because of the opportunity that was given, the amount of learning I got to experience, and the skills I had to hone and craft.” Last year, Noah got a Grammy Award nomination for best comedy album for “I Wish You Would”.