Next week at the South Gauteng High Court, all 12 of Prasa’s board of control members would need to argue as to why they should not be found in contempt of court following repetitive orders since December 2015 for the parastatal to pay Mbita Consulting the roughly R22m allegedly owed to it.
The R22m amount, which includes an annual 10% interest rate since November 2015, is for the cleaning services the firm provided to more than two dozen Prasa-owned train stations, which were taken care of from November 2012 to July 2017.
Last month, Prasa had argued in court before Judge Brian Spilg that it had paid Mbita, and the state-owned entity was asked by Judge Spilg to provide proof of such payment, which it failed to do.
This drew the anger of the judge, who said: “Whereas litigation sometimes is a matter of one party blinking first, courts are not challenged in that way. Courts do not blink. They apply the law. The law is clear. If the defence made the payment then it must be demonstrated.”