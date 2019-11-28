Prasa board hauled before court over controversial R22m order









Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives The controversial R22 million order against the cash-strapped Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has seen its entire board being hauled to court for their “contemptuous disregard” for legal rulings. Next week at the South Gauteng High Court, all 12 of Prasa’s board of control members would need to argue as to why they should not be found in contempt of court following repetitive orders since December 2015 for the parastatal to pay Mbita Consulting the roughly R22m allegedly owed to it. The R22m amount, which includes an annual 10% interest rate since November 2015, is for the cleaning services the firm provided to more than two dozen Prasa-owned train stations, which were taken care of from November 2012 to July 2017. Last month, Prasa had argued in court before Judge Brian Spilg that it had paid Mbita, and the state-owned entity was asked by Judge Spilg to provide proof of such payment, which it failed to do. This drew the anger of the judge, who said: “Whereas litigation sometimes is a matter of one party blinking first, courts are not challenged in that way. Courts do not blink. They apply the law. The law is clear. If the defence made the payment then it must be demonstrated.”

Judge Spilg’s views resulted in representatives of Mbita to drag the SOE’s board into a legal quagmire for contempt and, in court papers which The Star has seen, accused Prasa of “fraudulent conduct” throughout this drawn-out, four-year saga.

“Such conduct, I submit, is unequivocally demonstrative of Prasa’s total and contemptuous disregard for the function of this honourable court and, more so, the lengths Prasa will go to to avoid its contractual obligations enshrined in the (December 2015) order,” wrote Russell Mbiza in his affidavit.

Mbiza is the managing director of Mbita Consulting.

“I submit that Prasa’s conduct, and those of its servants and directors that perpetuate this type of conduct, is deserving of the highest possible sanction that this honourable court is capable of imposing on both Prasa and its servants and/or directors (board members),” Mbiza added.

He is also asking for the court to grant a costs order against Prasa.

However, in a statement which the Prasa board sent The Star, the parastatal dismissed Mbita’s application and asserted that it would be opposed in court next week.

“Prasa is opposing the application and is in the process of preparing its opposition papers. Prasa will demonstrate in its opposition papers that it is not in contempt of court and will share the answering affidavit as soon as same has been served and filed.”