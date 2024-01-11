Prayers for Black Coffee, who was injured after a travel accident

Prayers have been pouring in for Grammy-award-winning musician Nkosinathi ‘DJ Black Coffee’ Maphumulo after the announcement that he was involved in a travel accident on a flight en route to his show in Mar Del Plata in Argentina. A statement shared across his media platforms confirmed that he is currently receiving medical attention.

“Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans. Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well. He looks forward to being black with all very soon.” His fans and industry friends have been sharing their best wishes for the music sensation who carved a name for himself worldwide. In August 2022, he was bestowed at the SA Music Awards with an International Achievement Award in recognition of his international music career and setting a gold standard of excellence.

On his social media accounts, he expressed what being bestowed with such an award meant to him. “For many years, I have watched South African great artists travel the world and sell out shows. The late Mama Busi Mhlongo, Madala Kunene, and the late Bheki Msekelu. To be a recipient of this prestigious achievement award is such a big deal for me. Growing up as a kid, this was such a big dream. But at the same time, it was so far-fetched, or at least I thought. So I want to say this to everyone who is watching: Anything is possible.” He further thanked his team and his family, dedicating the award to his mother, who holds the fort while he is away. In the same year, Maphumulo won a Grammy Award in the best dance/electronic album category for his album “Subconsciously”.