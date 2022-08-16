Premier Makhura’s move to appoint forensic investigator in Deokaran’s murder investigation welcomed

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is finalising the appointment of an independent forensic investigator following allegations surfacing from the late Babita Deokaran murder case. This month marks a year since Deokaran, who was a chief director: Financial Accounting in the Department of Health, was gunned down in her driveway last year.

Makhura said he has noted the media interest in the latest developments in the investigation into Deokaran’s murder. According to media reports, Deokaran was on a mission to put a stop to alleged corrupt dealings at Tembisa Hospital. DA Gauteng spokesperson for health, Jack Bloem said the announcement by Makhura was long overdue.

“The announcement is long overdue, it should have been done last year after Dekaran was murdered. We are calling for the immediate suspension of Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, and a speedy investigation into fishy contracts worth more than R800 million that were identified by murdered whistle-blower Deokaran,” Bloem said. Dekana was a critical witness in the investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the province. “The Gauteng Provincial Government is treating this matter in a very serious light, and consequently, the Office of the Premier is finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic Investigator to investigate the allegations that have surfaced relating to the case,” said Makhura.

He said labour matters relating to officials implicated in this matter have been referred to the Head of Department (HoD) of Health, Gauteng, to deal with them as per the Public Service Act (PSA) and Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). “While we are committed in ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts,” said Makhura. Makhura also cautioned that the issues related to the tragic death and murder of Deokaran are still under investigation by law enforcement agencies and, therefore, appealed to members of the media to allow law enforcement agencies space to do their work.

Makhura said the Gauteng provincial government remained committed to its efforts in the fight against fraud and corruption and its drive to build a culture of integrity and ethics among public officials, public servants, businesspeople, and civil society. He said the provincial government continues to strengthen control systems to prevent fraud and corruption, while improving its capacity to detect, investigate and take appropriate action, including instituting disciplinary action against staff, referring matters for criminal investigation, and initiating processes to recover losses incurred by the state. [email protected]

