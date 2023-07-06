Presidency pays tribute to Struggle stalwart Essop Pahad

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the late veteran, Essop Pahad. Pahad was a Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency; he died at the age of 84.

"We mourn the passing of a veteran of our Struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress." "Security crackdowns, banning, and exile shaped Essop Pahad’s contribution over decades to our Struggle and, as parliamentary counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and a minister in the Presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state," said Ramaphosa. He said that Pahad was a thinker and strategist who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice, and inequality at the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned, and activist South Africa to the global community.