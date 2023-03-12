President Cyril Ramaphosa hits KZN campaign trail ahead of 2024 elections

Johannesburg - This weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa took his campaign trail for the upcoming 2024 general elections to KwaZulu-Natal. Ramaphosa visited places such as Stanger, KwaDukuza and other parts of the province in the company of the provincial ANC leadership, where he urged citizens to put their trust in the ANC, which he said was the only party that would solve their issues.

During his four-leg campaign visit to the North Coast region of KZN, the president met community members and various other stakeholders, urging them to register to vote and to support the ruling party in next year’s general election. Among those who travelled with Ramaphosa were his adviser Bejani Chauke and ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Ramaphosa told the people of Lindelani township on Saturday that, in spite of the challenges facing the party and the country, including the Eskom crisis, he was hopeful that his message to the people of Stanger would yield desired results for the ANC in the upcoming general elections.

“We received a really grateful reception among the people here. The reception has been very warm and very positive, and people are really hopeful. Even when I spoke to them about the challenges we are facing on the electricity front, they appreciated that we had appointed an electricity minister. “Our presence here is about addressing challenges facing our people, such as issues of water and unemployment. This is the beginning of our election campaign. It means that the wheels of our election campaign are in motion,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony alongside ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma at the grave of Chief Albert Luthuli in the General Gizenga Mpanza region.