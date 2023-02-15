President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the death of 21 people in horrific Limpopo accident

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has mourned the deaths of 21 people who died in a horror crash between a tour bus and a truck carrying crash on Monday. On Monday, ER24 said at least 68 people were injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling from a bridge on the freeway.

The news of the crash was also confirmed by the Limpopo province’s MEC for transport, Florence Radzilani, who updated the death toll in the fatal bus crash in Makhado to 21. It is reported that a tour bus collided with a cash-in-transit van on Monday, leaving scores of people critically injured. Radzilani says reports indicate that the cash-in-transit vehicle was attempting to overtake another car when it veered and crashed into the bus, which rolled off the road and into a nearby river. In a statement issued by his office, the president offered his deepest condolences to the families of the 21 people who died in a collision and also wished a speedy recovery to the 68 survivors of the accident.

"As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones as well as on survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such a tragedy happens. Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed," Ramaphosa said. On Tuesday, during her visit to the accident scene, the MEC said the accident reports suggest that the accident was the result of negligence. She said it was her hope that the death toll would remain where it is and not increase. "Some commuters lost their limbs, some have injured their backs. They are all affected in different ways. However, we are hopeful that the medical practitioners will work hard to give them the necessary medical care," Radzilani said.