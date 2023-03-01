President Cyril Ramaphosa to soon announce former Deputy President David Mabuza’s successor

Johannesburg - ANC chief whip Pamela "Pemmy" Majodina confirmed that David Mabuza had resigned as a member of the National Assembly and as Deputy President of the country. Majodina told the media that President Cyril Ramaphosa had accepted Mabuza’s resignation.

Mabuza expressed a desire to resign from the position while addressing scores of mourners at the burial of his brother. However, Ramaphosa requested that Mabuza remains in his role for a smooth transition. Ramaphosa said he would make an announcement on Mabuza’s successor soon. The country is anticipating a Cabinet reshuffle and the announcement of the new electricity minister.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had been sworn in as a Member of Parliament, which created space for Ramaphosa to appoint someone else in terms of Section 91(3) as a minister who is not a member of Parliament. Ramaphosa did not indicate when the cabinet reshuffle would happen, but speculation about a reshuffle has been mounting for weeks. Ramaphosa commended Mabuza for his work over the last five years.

"The Deputy President has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government," said Ramaphosa. "His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations, and international bodies. As leader of government business, he has ably managed the relationship between the Executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced," he added. Additional information reporting by Siyabonga Mkhwanazi