President Ramaphosa appears looking tired at a Presidential Imbizo, social media users mock him

Naughty South Africans are mocking President Cyril Ramaphosa after a video emerged showing him looking as if he is tired, uncomfortable with weird body language. Social media platforms TikTok and X users went as far as suggesting that this was a clone of Ramaphosa.

A video shared by Ramaphosa’s staff member, Athi Geleba, went viral at the weekend. It shows the president listening to citizens of North West Province, where he went to assess progress made on commitments the government undertook during the previous District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo. Ramaphosa is seen sitting on a mauve couch holding his iPad, wiggling his feet while wiping his head and forehead with a handkerchief. While all of that is happening, he appears like he is chewing something and then looks down, glancing at the gadget. This is happening while a community member is telling a story about a white man selling him a piece of land.

He then again sits and scratches his head, glancing at his iPad then his feet are in a position facing each other, with manydescribing his legs as his signature. The shoes have dust on. TikTok user Aney Editz wrote: “This is not Ramaphosa, I know Ramaphosa when I see him.”

Another user Kabelo Motlatle wrote: “But Ramaphosa is old guys. What does he know about what the youth needs?” User Katchiful wrote: “Imagine being in Ramaphosa’s shoes, no literally, where does our president get so much dirt.” On X (formerly Twitter), users were not holding back.