President Ramaphosa criticised for unveiling of Mandela statues on Mandela Day

Johannesburg - South Africans on social media have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Tuesday, during Nelson Mandela Day, unveiled two statues of the former statesman in the Eastern Cape as part of his Mandela Day celebrations. During his appearance in Madiba’s neighbourhood of Qunu, Ramaphosa recalled the brave sacrifices and contributions of his fellow comrade, saying Madiba’s contribution to the struggle was “no humble contribution”.

“He led our nation to freedom, and even today, many years since his passing, his legacy lives on. There are many monuments paying tribute to Madiba across South Africa, across Africa, and in many parts of the world, from Palestine to the United Kingdom, Seychelles, Senegal, Cuba, the US, Brazil, China, France, and many other places. But for us to be able to honour the father of our nation at this place that meant so much to him is something we have been working towards for some time," Ramaphosa remarked. Ramaphosa, who was in the company of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, among others, at the Bhanga Museum for the latest unveiling, was due to the province’s efforts in trying to remember and cherish the rich legacy of Nelson Mandela. “Since 2021, the Eastern Cape Provincial Heritage Resource Agency, the Mandela family, the Nelson Mandela Museum, and the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture have been driving this process, a process that included public consultation.”

“As human beings, we are the sum of many parts, and Madiba was no different. Our upbringing, our culture, and many other factors shape our lived experiences. The statue we unveiled earlier today in Mthatha depicts Madiba in the role for which he was most well-known, that of a statesman,” he said. However, social media users, including the founder of Build One South Africa, Mmusi Maimane, decried the latest gesture in light of the lack of service delivery that has come to characterise Madiba’s home province. “Do we need more statues or more bridges to help children get to school and the elderly get to hospitals?” Maimane said.

Maimane said it was time to remove the ANC from power as the party has proven to be uncaring in the past 29 years since democracy. “We have given them a chance for the last 29 years. We cannot repeat the same action and expect different results. Children are failing in school, and women are being raped and murdered. Young people don’t have jobs. We have had enough of this government, and we must change course,” he said. Social media indicated that they were worried about the costs of the statues as well as the lack of service delivery in the province.