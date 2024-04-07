‘Prevent an ANC-EFF-MK Doomsday Coalition. Vote DA’

DA leader John Steenhuisen has raised concerns about the potential formation of a Doomsday Coalition in South Africa, comprising parties like the ANC and the EFF. Warnings, issued during the DA’s Federal Congress last year by Steenhuisen, now appear to be materialising as recent statements from EFF leaders confirm the party’s intentions to align with the ANC, posing a threat to the nation’s stability and future.

According to Steenhuisen, the day that an ANC-EFF government takes over, it will be Doomsday for South Africa. The EFF Doomsday will make the collapse of Zimbabwe look like a dress-rehearsal, and will leave all South Africans destitute -- Black, Coloured, white and Indian, he said. “That is why, during the remaining months before next year’s election, the DA will make it our number one priority and do absolutely everything in our power to prevent an ANC-EFF Doomsday Coalition from taking power.

“An EFF Doomsday Coalition will expropriate property without compensation and abolish private property rights. An EFF Doomsday Coalition will nationalise and destroy foreign investment, businesses, banks and mines. The EFF Doomsday Coalition will plunge this country into ethnic and racial conflict the likes of which it has never been witnessed before. “Exactly one year later, this horrifying scenario is becoming real in front of our eyes. A few days ago, EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed that he intends to ‘give the EFF vote to the ANC’ on the condition that his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, becomes Minister of Finance. Malema added that this is because ‘you need a radical’ to take control of South Africa’s purse strings.” Steenhuisen said the EFF’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, said land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of mines would form some of the “cardinal pillars” of its planned Doomsday Coalition with the ANC.

“With these comments, the EFF leadership have, for the first time, publicly confirmed that the DA has been right all along. “Radicals in parties like the ANC, EFF, but more recently also Jacob Zuma’s MK and small party proxies are preparing to form a Doomsday Coalition that will seal South Africa’s fate.” Fortunately, Steenhuisen said, there is a way to prevent Doomsday.

“As I said during the same speech from the DA’s Congress a year ago: Our party will immediately initiate a process to form a pre-election Moonshot Pact with like-minded political parties, civil society organisations and civic movements to defeat the ANC, to keep the EFF out, and to inaugurate a new national opposition coalition government. “A year down the line, and this initiative now known as the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) has made tremendous progress in forging a common vision and strong bonds among its member parties. “Even though the prospect of an ANC-EFF Doomsday is now clearly turning into reality, South African voters have a clear and strong alternative that can avert Doomsday, in the form of the MPC.