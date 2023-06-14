Pride Month: Angie Oeh on Spotify’s LGBTQIA+ programme

Johannesburg - Popular global music streaming platform Spotify shines a light on queer artists, featuring South African star Angie Oeh, as millions across the globe celebrate Pride Month. Known for songs such as Die Lewe is 'n Lied and Sex in Afrikaans, the artist is constantly producing new music and unashamedly exploring cultural taboos regarding gender and sexuality.

Spotify's global music programme Glow was formulated to mark the LGBTQIA+ community this month and all year round through on- and off-platform activities. It is also to give a platform to LGBTQIA+ voices. Glow supports freedom of expression and amplifies under-represented queer voices, stories, and subcultures, especially those under threat. The launch encompassed The Glow Hub, a devoted space on Spotify to highlight audio offerings of LGBTQIA+ voices for queer and ally users, and of course, the Glow flagship playlist, which highlights tracks by LGBTQIA+ artists.

This Pride Month, Spotify is taking it up a notch with the Free to Be campaign, which will see Glow engage under-represented queer artists, podcasters, and authors to raise awareness, break down harmful stereotypes, and shine a light on the influence of LGBTQIA+ communities and subcultures around the world. Angie Oeh is the only Afrikaans artist part of the campaign and will cover the Glow playlist alongside 10 other artists. "There are not as many opportunities at this scale celebrating and recognising queer artists; to be part of one is amazing, especially as I am a fairly new artist. I am glad this opportunity comes at a point in my career where I am sort of figuring my place in the industry as a queer artist; I feel seen," says Angie Oeh.