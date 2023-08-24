Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi expected to be discharged from hospital

Johannesburg - The family of the Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says the medical back pain complication he suffered has been cleared, and his doctors are happy with his progress and improved state of health. Reports indicate that Thursday marks a month since Buthelezi was admitted to hospital following a prolonged back pain complication.

Buthelezi is set to celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday, and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wished him a speedy recovery. In a statement issued on Thursday, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi confirmed that the founder of the IFP will soon be well enough to be at home in a few days. “As a family of Umtwana KaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, I wish to update you on the recovery of the founder and president emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party and traditional prime minister of the Zulu royal family.

“We are pleased to report that Prince Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in the hospital. The complications he suffered have been cleared, and his doctors are happy with his state of health. Accordingly, it is anticipated that he will be discharged next week,” Buthelezi said. This week, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa conveyed birthday wishes to the party’s founder, saying he wishes his predecessor “good health, peace, and much happiness”. “Shenge, as you reach yet another milestone in a life well lived, marked by service to your fellow man and dedication to the many causes you believe in, we wish you good health, peace, and much happiness. We thank God for blessing you with another year and will pray for His continued favour upon your life.”

Hlabisa thanked Buthelezi for his leadership over the years. “On behalf of the IFP, I would like to thank you, Shenge, for your leadership, your guidance, and the example you have set for all of us who wish to serve the people of South Africa. It is a great privilege for us as leaders of the IFP to be able to draw upon your wisdom. For more than seven decades, your commitment to servant leadership has changed the lives of millions of South Africans for the better,” Hlabisa said. Buthelezi said the family is saddened by the fact that the elderly founder of the IFP will not be at home to celebrate his own birthday this weekend.