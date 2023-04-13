Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Royal race day throws support behind local charities and the destitute

All roads will be leading to the Turffontein racecourse tomorrow (on 15 April) for the return of the annual special Royal race day affair supported by Princess Charlene of Monaco. While Princess Charlene will not be at Turffontein this year, the Monaco Sport of Kings group of businessmen from the Principality will be in attendance to support the Royal Raceday.

Racehorse Owners Association CEO, Natalie Turner explained the purpose of the day and what it means to Princess Charlene. “This day is not an ordinary horseracing event on the Highveld, this event has a special purpose which is particularly close to the hearts of HSH Princess Charlene, as well as the Monaco Sport of Kings group. While the Royal Raceday has traditionally been one where the thrill of the race and the glamour of the occasion has been showcased, the event is also about giving back to the community.

It is about bringing people together, creating a sense of community and using the excitement of the races to make a positive impact on the area surrounding Turffontein Racecourse,” said Turner. With its ‘Roaring 1920s Great Gatsby’ theme, racegoers are also encouraged to be dressed to the nines with R15 000 on offer in the Best Dressed competition. The winner of the Best Dressed prize will walk away with R7 000, the runner-up will get R5 000 and third place will win R3 000, so there is good reason to dress to impress at Turffontein tomorrow(on Saturday).

The Royal Raceday is staged by the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), supported by 4Racing, and is passionately driven by Princess Charlene’s father, Mike Wittstock. The major beneficiary charity from the Royal Raceday this year will be The Earth Centre in Ruimsig, which provides equine therapy with its horses in supporting the disabled, vulnerable, and disadvantaged and which partners with 11 special needs schools in Gauteng. Other charities that will benefit from the proceeds of the Royal Raceday are the Hamlet School for intellectually disabled children and their families and the United Cerebral Palsy Association of South Africa – which are both close to the Turffontein Racecourse.