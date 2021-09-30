Principal accused of ’sex for jobs’ chased away by community

Johannesburg – The principal of Soweto’s Adelaide Tambo School for learners with special needs has been chased away from the school after he was accused of exchanging jobs for sex. The principal failed to report for duty yesterday after he was told to stay away by the community of White City in Soweto.

On Tuesday, the community had a meeting with the principal and officials from the Gauteng Education Department. The meeting dragged on for hours but the community got their chance to vent their frustrations about the school and its principal. In the meeting, the community alleged that the principal was hiring female workers who would have to have sex with him before they could be employed. The community also complained that learners at the school did not get enough food, with the last meal being at 4pm every day.

There were also complaints that some teachers at the school did not have qualifications. Khulakahle Ngema, a former employee of the school, told The Star that he was worried about the children as he felt the school was badly run and the children were not looked after well. Ngema alleged that the principal was irresponsible and that at least four children who were disabled had died.

He said he was fired after raising complaints about the principal and some of the happenings at the school. “I was working at this school and I was punished for being a whistle-blower. The staff that work here will not tell you because they are scared,” Ngema said. He claimed that the principal had a round table in his office where women who were looking for jobs at the school would have to have sex with him before they could be employed.

“He has connections in the head office so people are scared of coming out,” Ngema said. There were other concerns that the principal could have placed the safety of the learners in harm's way as some staff members were not vetted by the school to ensure they could work with children with special needs. The Star spoke to a shoemaker, Jesus, as he is called in the community, who said he had worked at the school for eight years. He said he had been fired when the community found out about his arrangement with the principal.

“They are still using my notes at the school. I was teaching leather workers and the principal owes me money.” Jesus was an undocumented migrant at the time. Some community members who protested outside the school said they were worried about the children’s well-being because they were forever buying kotas (bunny chows) and fat cakes.

“We are not saying there's anything wrong with takeaway or fast food, but these kids are eating these things every day. It means there’s a problem,” said a community member, who asked not to be named. It was not clear if the school, which has boarding facilities, has hot water and other amenities that would make life comfortable for the learners. The Gauteng Education Department was contacted for comment but had not replied by the time of publication.