Johannesburg - The principal of Graceland Education Centre, Patricia Peters has been removed from the school with immediate effect following the brutal murder of one of her pupils, Laticia Jansen.
The teenager was found raped, assaulted and burnt after she had decided to walk to school upon realising that her transport had left her behind. She never made it as she was attacked along the way.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona said they took the decision to remove Peters from the school because of how they handled the matter when the teenager's family informed them that she was missing.
“The reason for removing the principal is that she failed to inform the district of the missing child even after the parent reported to her. No incident report was received from the school,” said Mabona.
He said Peters will be reporting to the district office until the investigation of circumstances surrounding the death of Laticia Jansen is complete.