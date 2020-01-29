Principal removed from school following pupil's brutal rape, murder









Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the family of murdered Laticia Jansen in Germiston. The Grade 9 learner was stabbed and raped in a bush near Elsburg while walking to school. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The principal of Graceland Education Centre, Patricia Peters has been removed from the school with immediate effect following the brutal murder of one of her pupils, Laticia Jansen. The teenager was found raped, assaulted and burnt after she had decided to walk to school upon realising that her transport had left her behind. She never made it as she was attacked along the way. Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona said they took the decision to remove Peters from the school because of how they handled the matter when the teenager's family informed them that she was missing. “The reason for removing the principal is that she failed to inform the district of the missing child even after the parent reported to her. No incident report was received from the school,” said Mabona. He said Peters will be reporting to the district office until the investigation of circumstances surrounding the death of Laticia Jansen is complete.

“She will be assigned work accordingly,” said Mabona.

Laticia Jansen was raped, killed and burnt while walking from school after her transport did not wait for her.

The MEC of Education, Panyaza Lesufi, also announced the termination of the contract of the scholar transport service provider accused of leaving learners behind on Wednesday, among them Laticia, which resulted in her death.

The new scholar transport service provider has been appointed to transport learners to and from school.

“The new service provider started on Tuesday morning, the schedule regarding its times must be discussed with the district and the school should communicate with the learners accordingly,” said Mabona.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said investigations were still underway and no arrests have been made.

