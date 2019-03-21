File Picture: C. Aluka Berry/The State via AP

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the in-sourcing of food services for inmates at correctional centres had opened doors for local businesses to supply perishable and non-perishable items. This opportunity comes against the backdrop of 26 correctional centre kitchens in seven management areas providing nutrition through internal means.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the 26 kitchens accommodated 46434 inmates, and were at Johannesburg, Kgosi Mampuru II, Krugersdorp, Modderbee, Durban and Pollsmoor prisons.

The department needs to enter new catering contracts as controversial facilities management company Bosasa’s contract will end soon.

Bosasa, now African Global Operations, provided food to thousands of offenders countrywide, but has been placed under voluntary liquidation.

This after testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture revealed corruption at high levels.

“It is the department’s quest for procurement opportunities to be made more accessible to small businesses within the localities of the centres in a transparent manner. The DCS will kickstart this process with information sessions where potential suppliers will be briefed on the required supplies and the government supply-chain processes involved,” said Nxumalo.

“A concerted effort is being made to boost small businesses who generally battle to attract customers and maintain profitability, which often hinges on access to markets.”

The DCS said the inclusion of local enterprises would result in ripple effects which would also see job creation through the development of small, medium and micro enterprises, as well as the advancement of designated groups such as young people and women.

“Interested parties have until March 29 to submit applications,” Nxumalo noted. - African News Agency (ANA)