Protect electricity infrastructure during load shedding, warns City Power









A City Power substation that caught fire in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. File picture: Supplied by City Power. City Power is warning Joburg residents that it is experiencing an increase in calls reporting faults due to system failures and trips that happen after load shedding restorations. The utility is appealing to customers to play their part in ensuring that the electricity infrastructure is protected during restorations after load shedding. Most areas including the north and south Joburg suburbs, Lenasia and Roodepoort, have reported faults with some still battling to return to normal. “While this is mostly due to the ageing infrastructure in those areas, we believe customers’ behaviour during and after load shedding contributes to the destruction. We urge customers to help us by switching off appliances during load shedding to avoid trips during restorations. “Customers play an important role in safeguarding the network during these difficult times by ensuring that they come on board and have a behavioural change during load shedding,” said chief executive Lerato Setshedi.

The system is taking a “serious knock” especially during restorations after load shedding because when power is restored, more people have appliances on, thus leading to unnecessary trips, Setshedi added.

“We understand the serious adjustments that our customers have to make to get used to load shedding, and apologise for the inconvenience. As City Power, this is the last thing we wish on them, but we need to help Eskom save electricity to avoid a total shutdown of the system,” he said.

City Power has deployed extra resources across the city, especially in areas needing attention during load shedding. “We anticipate that this pressure will continue until Eskom recovers its generating capacity.”

Work to repair areas that have been affected by system failures after load shedding is taking place, and power should be gradually restored.