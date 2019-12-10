The utility is appealing to customers to play their part in ensuring that the electricity infrastructure is protected during restorations after load shedding.
Most areas including the north and south Joburg suburbs, Lenasia and Roodepoort, have reported faults with some still battling to return to normal.
“While this is mostly due to the ageing infrastructure in those areas, we believe customers’ behaviour during and after load shedding contributes to the destruction. We urge customers to help us by switching off appliances during load shedding to avoid trips during restorations.
“Customers play an important role in safeguarding the network during these difficult times by ensuring that they come on board and have a behavioural change during load shedding,” said chief executive Lerato Setshedi.