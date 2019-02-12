A campus vehicle that was set alight at VUT. Picture: @lightlystoned's Twitter.

A vehicle was set alight at the Vaal University of Technology during the ongoing protest for funding, accommodation and allowance. So bad the situation was that the campus was shutdown as management worked towards resolving the issues.

The students embarked on a protest on Monday which resulted in several injuries and a vehicle being set alight.

Elisha Mogale, Student Representative Council (SRC) president said on Tuesday that all operations at the university were suspended until management addressed all their issues.

“The campus will be shutdown until management addresses us. Funding is a critical issue and many of the students come from poor backgrounds and were not able to apply for their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on time.

Students are told to vacate before 6a.m😪but vandalism is never an answer hle #VUT STRIKE pic.twitter.com/bVCoLEox2F — MOFENYI 🐝 (@counieBee) February 11, 2019

"Campus activities have commenced and many students have still not received their food and transport allowances,” said Mogale.

He also said that the vehicle was set ablaze by "hooligans from a neighbouring university" who were trying to sabotage their protest.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that approximately 400 students had blocked Andries Potgieter and R42 Roads in Vanderbijlpark with rocks.

#Vut strike is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/Zc2OrLeTKI — ♡ B O D Y S M I L E ♡ (@_lightlystoned) February 12, 2019

Spokesperson Gertrude Makhale confirmed that the vehicle which was set ablaze belonged to the university and the police were currently investigating the matter

“We are actually waiting for the university to come forth and open a case. We have also discovered that someone was assaulted however, no one has come forward to open a case,” said Makhale.

The Star attempted to contact the university but calls were not answered.