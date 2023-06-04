Provincial commissioner applauds 15-year sentence for man who killed lover

Johannesburg - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has sentenced 44-year-old murderer Ishmael Mofolo to 15 years of direct imprisonment. The Provincial Commissioner of the North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, praised the decision. Captain Sam Tselanyane said Mofolo was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the death of his lover Florence Bongo, 43, who was killed in Checkers Section, Maboloka Village, close to Brits.

"Evidence was presented in court demonstrating that on Thursday, April 4, 2022, the defendant's brother called him to enquire as to why he and his girlfriend had not arrived at Letlhabile Mall as scheduled. He hung up the phone after telling his brother what a terrible thing he had done. "The accused was living at his parents' house, so the brother and his sister went there. When they arrived, they knocked on the door, but nobody answered. After forcing the door open, they discovered Bongo's lifeless body inside the house, drenched in blood. "It was established that Mofolo drank poison in an attempt to commit suicide. The police were called to the crime scene, where Mofolo was apprehended and transported to the local hospital, where he was placed under police guard.