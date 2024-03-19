PSC’s role limited to public service only, not political appointments

The Public Service Commission’s (PSC) scope of work is limited to public services, and once you are public office-bearer the public protector would be the one dealing with such investigations, Public Commissioner Somadoda Fikeni told The Star on Tuesday. Fikeni said the PSC would investigate deputy director-generals only if they were found flouting the recruitment rules, citing the cadre deployment.

“If it is a political leader, a minister, it is the political parties, we enter nowhere. But what we have done as the PSC was not to respond to political parties. “All that we have done is to work on public sector reforms after reading Judge Zondo’s commission report and the National Development Plan (NDP) Chapter 13. “We need to professionalise public service. There is a need to clearly delineate a promise between a political and administrative sphere,” he said.

Fikeni said the professionalisation framework intended to do that, adding that was where the PSC was involved in. The PSC commissioner said this after reports that the commission had rejected the ANC’s deployment committee’s appointment as unlawful. The reports sought to suggest that the PSC was in agreement with the DA’s assertions that it was unlawful for an executive authority to consider a recommendation of what it called a “controversial” ANC deployment committee in making an appointment.

According to Fikeni, the reports quoted the Zondo Commission’s report, saying that was not the PSC’s stance on the matter as it was not its mandate to venture into the political space. “The PSC said that an appointment on the recommendation of the deployment committee would be actionable as an unfair labour practice. Various commentators have concluded that accountability in the public service has been eroded,” the report claimed. However, Fikeni dismissed these assertions, saying that the recently published Public Administration Management Act approved by Parliament was trying to professionalise the deployment.