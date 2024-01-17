Public Protector confirms receipt of Mkhwebane’s letter of demand

The Public Protector’s Office has confirmed receipt of former PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s letter of demand for payment of her gratuity and pension. On Sunday, Mkhwebane confirmed having sent the letter of demand to the current PP Kholeka Gcaleka in December last year.

Mkhwebane who spoke to Newzroom Afrika this week, said she had not received a response to her letter demanding that she be paid her gratuity and pension amounting to over R10 million. Media reports have indicated that Mkhwebane, who was impeached by parliament and fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa just days before her term of office was due to end, did not qualify for the gratuity payment. Spokesperson for the PP’s office, Msoki Ndili, said :“The PPSA confirms receipt of the letter of demand, however, the Public Protector’s conditions of service were determined in terms of sections 2 (2) and 3(8) of the Public Protector Act 24 of 1994, by the National Assembly. The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) is not the custodian thereof.”

According to Ndili, the responsibilities are determined by the Public Finance Management Act. “The PPSA’s responsibilities are determined by the Public Service Management Act, to ensure that any expenditure defrayed from its budget, is properly authorised. The PPSA is in the process of executing that responsibility,” Ndili said. Mkhwebane said her former office had been arrogant in handling the matter.