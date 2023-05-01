Public warned of fake ex-miners compensation fund agents inviting former miners to be assisted with compensation applications

Johannesburg - The South African government has warned the public against fake compensation fund agents inviting former mine workers to be assisted with compensation fund applications. The government said it noted with concern a misleading poster circulating on social media platforms bearing the face of leader and self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, inviting all former mine workers and their families to be assisted with compensation fund applications and also informing those who had applied of their application status.

“The government distances itself from this event (planned for May 1, 2023 at Maluti TVET College) and considers this a scam by conmen who want to take advantage of and enrich themselves out of the plight of former mineworkers (and their dependants) who might have contracted TB, silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in the mines between March 1965 and December 2019, and those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” the government said. It added that it had delegated the responsibility of co-ordinating this countrywide Ex-Mineworkers Compensation Programme to the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo; the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Moloi and the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, in partnership with various stakeholders, including the Southern African Miners Association, Minerals Council South Africa, Tshiamiso Trust and the mining companies. “No individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of the government. Thus, people are warned to ignore anyone claiming to be representing the government or never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim because the lodgement process is free of charge,” the government said.

“The programme is part of the government’s efforts to track, trace and pay the former mine workers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension or provident funds.” The deputy ministers have been leading this programme in several communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape. The government said it would be informed well in advance of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with the required documents to bring along.