Pumla Dineo, a new favourite fashionista making big strides

Pumla Dineo, a fashion designer and creative, looks back on this year as one of her best with a glittering list of exceptional accomplishments to her credit and is still growing in her endeavours. With hopes to take her love for fashion internationally, the creative explains how she tries to stand out with every piece she wears.

Her love for fashion can also be seen on her attention-commanding Instagram account which boasts thousands of followers. “I hope the way I dress reflects the person that I am which I would feel is like a creative. I always try to be different, I always try to stand out. Like my vibe is very futuristic. A little bit of minimalism. I just hope that I am reflecting that.” Pumla Dineo told Independent Media that her love of fashion was passed from her family, who are similarly passionate about it.

“I would say my family, we are very fashion-oriented, my mother, my father down to my brother who is younger than me. So it is just inherited from family.” she said “I do have a clothing line with my sister, but we are still working on it. It's still growing so hopefully we will move nationwide and then worldwide.” Asked about her biggest highlights she said, “This entire year is my highlight because this is the year that I grew. I literally exploded. I still have a long way to go but I achieved a lot so very proud.”