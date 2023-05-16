Queen B ready to get House of BNG in order after settling CSA dispute

Johannesburg - Seasoned TV presenter Bonang Matheba is ready to take her luxury beverage brand, House of BNG, to greater heights after confirming that she has settled her long-standing dispute with Celebrity Services Africa (CSA). Queen B, as she is affectionately known, vowed to put her foot down and fight after she parted ways with her former management company, CSA.

Known to never mince words on social media, Matheba fought her way into a victorious settlement. It is reported that the company said it has no claim or financial interest in the business affairs of Matheba and all the businesses she has registered. Responding to the statement that was shared by CSA, the reality star explained that, although it is not a joint statement, she confirms the veracity of the report.

“This is not a joint statement; however, the content of it is indeed true. I am very pleased that CSA has finally confirmed the truth so that I can peacefully move forward in continuing to build the House of BNG brand,” commented Matheba. Her celebratory drink, which is known to be one of South Africa’s top-selling MCC, has been used at most premium lifestyle and entertainment events in the country. She also recently shared with her fans on social media that she sold 500 000 cans and further expressed gratitude to her supporters.

“We sold 500 000 cans in January alone. Ya’ll love some @houseofbng, huh?!! Insane. I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you,” she shared on Twitter. Having officially launched the beverage in early 2019, the House of BNG has also been a partner for the Miss South Africa brand for four years. Matheba has also recently attained recognition as one of Africa’s 100 most impactful women entrepreneurs with visions for re-imagining Africa’s future.

Matheba’s major recognition came as the world marked International Women’s Day under the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. One of her major highlights for her fans has been her partnership with US-based fashion icon Steve Madden to create a range of seven shoes and three handbag styles. The collaboration was the first ever that the footwear, apparel, and accessory giant has done with an African partner and marks 10 years that the company has been on the continent.