Queen B steals the show in hit series on Netflix

Johannesburg - It’s been days since the highly anticipated premiere of the popular reality show Young, Famous & African and interesting conversations around it continue to be on full blast on social media. When seasoned television presenter Bonang Matheba was announced to be making an appearance on our screens, it was met with excitement, particularly by those who follow and love her work.

Matheba has since been claiming trends, with many viewers weighing in on the show while unpacking other prominent personalities on the show. Young, Famous & African follows the lavish lives of Africa’s megastars such as Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Zari Hassan, Annie Macauley Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Andile Ncube, Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina, Kayleigh Schwark and Swanky Jerry. Known for her bubbly character, Matheba expressed excitement about being part of the much-loved show.

“Happy Premier Day. Young, Famous & African Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix SA! Had so much fun. Enjoy the show,” said Matheba. When the reality show hit the screens on March 18, 2022, it instantly garnered scores of viewers globally. As the show continues to make headlines, Khanyi Mbau also finds her name among the hot topics on social media.

Mbau was accused of being “mean” towards Matheba, a narrative that she later explained and pinned blame on the show’s editor. She took to Instagram to explain that the editor made her a villain by editing out pivotal moments that gave clarity and deleting “real scenes” that shared the visuals of her real world. “A wonderful afternoon,” she posted. “I finally saw @youngfamousandafrican. Contrary to popular belief, we do not see the show until it is released to the public, so we are essentially just as surprised as the public. It was a very hard and painful watch for me; it triggered me so much. During filming, I was not well, and I was diagnosed with burnout ME in February, meaning I have been struggling for 14 months during production. “Filming was incredibly hard; I watched the show with one eye open; it was painful; I saw the bad state I was in; I struggled with my speech most of the time; and I had zoned out 90% of the time. The show is so dramatic. OMG! How did I live through this? The editors are messy and very spicy. @ reality tv neh @urbanbrewstudios