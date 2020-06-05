R100m capital for SMMEs to ‘Get South Africa Working’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Local community radio station Hot 91.9FM has partnered with Fintech company ProfitShare Partners on an all-new ‘getlion’ app to launch a year-long initiative designed to get small businesses working and creating jobs. The Get South Africa Working campaign was started by ProfitShare Partners to help small and medium businesses create jobs and keep them going. “This is an initiative to help boost our economy by accelerating SME business growth and development. With our high unemployment rate and the steep rise in job losses over the past few months, we want to encourage entrepreneurship and assist small business owners in need of capital to start or get going,” said ProfitShare Partners’ founder and CEO, Andrew Maren. The Get South Africa Working initiative started on Monday June 1 and will end May 31, 2021 and will be providing up to R10-million in capital to SMEs per month to grow by partnering with them on their contracts or valid purchase orders with large corporates and certain government Departments. To enter, SMEs and entrepreneurs must download the ‘getlion’ mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, to track their business performance and apply for capital support via the ProfitShare Partners website. Full details are also available on the Get SA Working website.

“The getlion app is a purpose-built platform of services, tools and resources from various industry-leading companies, all in the interest of helping small businesses grow. Through the app, business owners will be able to access the tools to make running business easier, from accounting to online sales,” said Mathew Marsden, co-founder of getlion.

In the final month of this initiative, ProfitShare Partners will give a R1 million cash prize to the small business that has created the most permanent jobs in the period.

Local community radio station, Hot 91.9FM, is the broadcasting partner and will run all of the latest news and announcements for the campaign.

“Hot 91.9FM prides itself on uplifting our communities, and what better way to do than to partner with such a powerful campaign to create much-needed jobs”, said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of Hot 91.9FM.

Hot 91.9FM and ProfitShare Partners will also be giving away R10 000 in vouchers every month to help existing and would-be business owners and SMEs to start up or keep going

To enter, download the getlion mobile app, send what your business would do with R10 000 to the Hot 91.9 FM WhatsApp line 084 221 2919 and listen to Hot 91.9FM daily for more.

The Star