Ramaphosa concerned about allegations of SA supplying weapons to Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned about the remarks attributed to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia. A statement from the presidency said that the remarks undermined the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by National Security Special Adviser to the President, Dr Sydney Mufumadi.

“It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel, known as Lady R, docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided, to date, to support these allegations, the Government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge,” read the statement. The statement further said that In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the matter of the Russian cargo vessel, Lady R, was discussed, and there was an agreement that an investigation would be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession. “It is, therefore, disappointing that the US Ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations,” added the statement.