Ramaphosa concerned about allegations of SA supplying weapons to Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned about the remarks attributed to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.
A statement from the presidency said that the remarks undermined the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by National Security Special Adviser to the President, Dr Sydney Mufumadi.
“It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel, known as Lady R, docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided, to date, to support these allegations, the Government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge,” read the statement.
The statement further said that In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the matter of the Russian cargo vessel, Lady R, was discussed, and there was an agreement that an investigation would be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.
“It is, therefore, disappointing that the US Ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations,” added the statement.
Retired judge to be appointed to probe claim that Russian ship loaded weapons in SA
US ambassador accused of straining diplomatic relations with SA
This is what Defence Minister Thandi Modise said about the Russian ship Lady R last year
US ambassador under fire over public utterances on SA, Russia
South Africa's probe of Russian arms charge a welcome step, says US
US Embassy accuses SA of supplying weapons to Russia
Brigety said that the alleged arming of Russia by South Africa through the ‘Lady R’ vessel that landed in Simon’s Town, Western Cape, was fundamentally unacceptable.
“We are confident that weapons were loaded on that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion. Given that the deviation from South Africa’s policy of non-alignment by the actions of December 6 through December 8 are inexplicable,” he said.