President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences following a tragic boating accident in Mozambique, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. The incident, which occurred near Lunga in Nampula Province on Sunday, April 7, resulted in at least 97 fatalities, with only a small number of individuals rescued.

The boat was allegedly overcrowded by occupants fleeing after disinformation about a cholera epidemic prompted panic. Ramaphosa, representing the government and people of South Africa, conveyed his sympathies to President Filipe Nyusi and the entire Mozambican nation, especially to the families grappling with the loss of their loved ones. “A small number of people were rescued in the incident that took place near Lunga, in Nampula province, on Sunday. As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing persons.