Ramaphosa didn’t attend special NEC meeting ‘as he was busy with consultation’

Johannesburg - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is not attending the special session of its national executive committee under way at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. The party’s treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile confirmed to members of the media that Ramaphosa couldn’t be part of the meeting, because he was still consulting various people with regards the Phala Phala saga report.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel found that Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US dollars at his Phala Phala game farm. “The reason we called this meeting (is that) we decided that the NEC of the ANC should be given the report. This is an urgent matter as you all know Parliament will sit on 6 December 2022. It is important that the NEC isn’t left behind,” said Mashatile. He said NEC members, in their wisdom, decided that they wanted the matter to be processed first by the officials and then, the national working committee (NWC). They do understand the urgency, that is why between now and Sunday, the NEC would have met again to look at what the officials are recommending.

When asked if the president was intending to tender his resignation, Mashatile said the matter did not arise. He wasn’t in the meeting, he was busy consulting. He said officials might meet Ramaphosa on Saturday when he is back from Cape Town where he is busy with consultations. Mashatile insists that they didn’t rush to hold this meeting, but they viewed the matter as urgent.

Story continues below Advertisement

The meeting has been adjourned. The NEC said this was their resolution. NEC member Senzo Mchunu dismissed reports that the meeting collapsed. He insisted that the meeting had been adjourned. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement