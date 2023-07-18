Ramaphosa hails Jessie Duarte as no-nonsense leader

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the late ANC deputy secretary-general (DSG) Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte was one of those leaders who did not tolerate any nonsense from party leaders, adding she was a stern leader. Duarte’s family members and ANC members including Deputy President Paul Mashatile and other dignitaries attended a wreath-laying ceremony to celebrate her life at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg yesterday.

Duarte passed away last July after a battle with cancer. “Many of us will remember her as a very humorous leader, but also a very stern one. She took no nonsense from ANC leaders. If you spoke out of line, she immediately picked up the phone and called, and not only said what were you thinking about. She would immediately admonish and put you straight on your cause once again, regardless of whatever position you occupied,” Ramaphosa said. Duarte was known for sympathising with the poor, the vulnerable, destitute, marginalised and for her quest for equality.

She took up their cause and stood firm on her principles, even when her stance attracted criticism or personal attack. She was a champion of the oppressed everywhere. “What we should promise comrade Jessie and ourselves is that we will continue to ensure that our focus is on addressing the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment, and that these will remain our collective priorities and all our efforts will be focused on making tangible differences and changing the lives of our people,” said Ramaphosa. He said providing service delivery to the people is important to ensure improved lives where people live both socially and economically.

Ramaphosa said he was glad he and Mashatile rocked the same ties (ANC branded) for the occasion. He said they usually call each other and asked which tie one is wearing on a daily basis, but they did not ask each other yesterday morning. This made attendees to burst out laughing. Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils said Duarte carried a heavy load with immense devotion, discipline and ability against all forms of factionalism, to respect leadership and one another. “Duarte wanted everyone to know that divisions can only weaken us. We elect our leaders and we support them as we support our people.

“Comrade Jessie was an all-rounder as a human being and servant of our movement. She was an outstanding internationalist and was highly regarded by revolutionists worldwide for her long-standing activism,” said Kasrils. Gauteng deputy chairperson Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged ANC members to honour Duarte by translating their words into action. “Let us work with unyielding determination to uplift our communities, to provide essential services and address the pressing issues affecting our citizens.