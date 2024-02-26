Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Namibian President Geingob during working visit to Windhoek

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other dignitaries in bidding farewell to the late Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob, expressing heartfelt condolences and highlighting their close friendship that influenced bilateral relations. Ramaphosa concluded a working visit to Windhoek on Sunday, where he joined the Geingob family, First Lady Madame Monica Geingos, the people and government of Namibia, and other heads of state and government, to bid farewell to Geingob.

President Geingob passed away on February 4, while being treated at a hospital for cancer. On behalf of the South African government and people, Ramaphosa expressed his deepest condolences to the Namibian government and people, particularly the First Lady. He further extended his condolences to President Nangolo Mbumba, the cabinet and the leadership and members of SWAPO.

Ramaphosa and President Geingob had a close friendship that influenced relations between the two countries. In April 2023, Ramaphosa hosted Geingob on a state visit to South Africa, and in October, he went on a working visit to Namibia to co-chair the third session of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission with Geingob. According to Ramaphosa, he will cherish his brotherly affection forever.

“I will remember his brotherly love with great fondness. I remain inspired by his dedication to his profession, his unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people, and his desire to see Africa as a peaceful, united, and thriving continent. His support and guidance to me and to fellow Heads of State and Government within SADC remains invaluable to this day and in the future.” Ramaphosa also held a meeting with Presidents Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and Felix Tshisikedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo while he was in Namibia. The meeting continues from a previous discussion between the heads of state that took place in Addis Ababa during the last AU Summit. The leaders discussed attempts to restore security and stability to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as their nations had sent troops to the SADC Mission there.