Ramaphosa’s door-to-door campaign launch met with concerns from residents

In the run-up to the general elections on May 29, President Cyril Ramaphosa began his campaign trail with a door-to-door visit in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg, on Saturday. During the visit, Ramaphosa interacted with residents, listening to their concerns and aspirations.

“It is crucial for us as leaders to be on the ground to listen to the voices of our people, and ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed. “I have been told that Zandspruit is the home of the ANC. Since 1994, the ANC has been prepared to work for the people and bring development in communities and change their lives,” he said. Ramaphosa further said he had been going around checking if ANC leaders were doing their work.

Ramaphosa’s approach resonated with the residents, with one community member expressing appreciation for the president’s efforts. “It’s encouraging to see our president taking the time to come and speak to us directly. It shows that he cares about our community and wants to make a difference.” Other residents expressed their concerns to IOL News, stating that they were grappling with water shortages, frequent power outages, living in shacks, and the lack of adequate sanitation and electricity in the area.

A concerned resident who preferred to remain anonymous, and has been staying in the area for over a decade, said that there has been no development in the area, and they feel neglected. “I’ve been staying here more than 12 years and I’ve never witnessed any development taking place, even though there have been so many councillors. Yet, our struggles persist,” he told IOL News. He expressed his decision not to vote, citing that political leaders made numerous promises that they ultimately failed to fulfil.

“I won’t vote because I don’t see any progress or development happening. I can’t continue voting while leaders repeatedly fail to deliver on their promises,” he said. Ramaphosa was flanked by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, City of Joburg’s MMC for finance and chairperson of the party in the greater Johannesburg region, Dada Morero and other officials. Addressing a public meeting in Zandspruit, the president said Gauteng has launched a labour activation programme which will see almost 500 000 skills training and job opportunities for people of all ages across Gauteng province.

Ramaphosa told the locals that during the 2021 elections many did not cast their votes for the ANC, citing that they did not make sure that the ANC doesn’t have a coalition government in the Joburg Metro “Many of you voted for other parties and you gave us big problems,” said Ramaphosa. “But where I have been, I saw that they’re working. Here in Joburg, we had a problem that in 2021 most of you did not make sure the ANC won with a majority to run the city alone. You voted for other parties and gave us big problems. When we are working with these small parties that always say ”nywe nywe nywe”, there’s no progress. Where the ANC governs alone, there’s progress.”

He promised residents that leaders who are not doing their job will be removed. Furthermore, Ramaphosa told the residents that plans were under way to construct proper RDP houses for them. “We have a lot of work to do in Gauteng because it has more than 15 million people, however, we will build you proper houses where you will stay,” he said.

Meanwhile, another frustrated resident Kagiso Machaka expressed grievances about water shortages and the skyrocketing unemployment rate. “I don’t see the point in voting because we’re facing significant struggles. We wake up at night to fetch water from afar, and we’re also dealing with unsafe electricity. They come and make promises that they won’t even fulfil,” Machaka lamented. Ramaphosa urged the crowd that gathered at a local taxi rank to go out in their numbers to vote for the ANC on May 29.