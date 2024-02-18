Ramokgopa says Lesufi’s Sopa should be about Gauteng citizens

RISE Mzansi’s Gauteng Premier candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said today’s (State of The Province Address (Sopa) should be centred around people. Ramokgopa said the province was rife with criminality, joblessness and self-centred and corrupt politicians.

“Gauteng should be a place of prosperity, safety and good governance, but it is beset with joblessness, it is unsafe and the politicians are self-interested and corrupt. It is not the Gauteng we all deserve. “The issues that face the people of Gauteng are vast, but to get the province on the right road we need a provincial government that is up to the task and that is willing to do the hard and difficult work. “People’s lives aren’t changed through public relations stunts, but with ethical leadership, good governance and implementation,” the candidate said.

Ramokgopa vowed that her organisation would keep a close eye on issues RISE Mzansi felt should be a priority, such as rebuilding Gauteng’s economy so that it creates jobs for millions of people, including those over 35 who were sitting at home. She said there were almost 40%. or two out of five, residents who should be working but were instead out of jobs, saying more young people also found themselves unable to even get government jobs. She said for the province to work effectively, there must be a corruption-free and functioning government which would ensure that all cases of corruption were acted upon and that the corrupt were brought to book, arrested and prosecuted.

The premier candidate continued to say that government needed to ensure that officials were held to the highest ethical standards and armed with the necessary skills. “Local government in Gauteng has failed to meaningfully deliver services to the people of the province; this is exacerbated by instability in the metros. The provincial government must play its part in keeping local authorities in check and enact its intergovernmental authority. Now is a good time to show that co-operative governance can work to make coalitions successful and deliver services to all, whether you are in Joburg or Emfuleni.” On education, Ramokgopa said for the government to be able to produce good-quality results, schools needed to have enough desks, teachers and tools to ensure that children leave the schooling system empowered and able to participate in the economy.