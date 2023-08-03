Randburg Library says goodbye to load shedding

Johannesburg - Randburg Library visitors can breathe a sigh of relief after the thrilling news of receiving a permanent power solution to use as back-up during load shedding. MMC for Community Development Lubabalo Magwentshu revealed that they were approached to identify a library where they could install an alternative energy supply source to enable library patrons to use the library during load shedding.

“The city was elated when approached to identify a library where they could install an alternative energy supply source to enable library patrons to access and use the library during load shedding. The collaboration contributes to the city’s Sustainable Development Goal of forming partnerships.” Last month, the Light Up The Library initiative committed to keeping the lights on at libraries across the country, even in the darkest hours of load shedding. This announcement was made by Nestlé Bar One to assist students who rely on the library to get the full services that the libraries offer.

Director of Joburg Libraries Nobuntu Mpendulo expressed gratitude to Nestlé Bar One: “Nestlé Bar One, we thank you.” Last month, The Star was part of the Light Up The Library campaign and spoke to Matete Lesele, a senior librarian at Randburg Library. Lesele shared details about how load shedding had affected the library.

“So the very first thing that was impacted was the number of people coming into the facility, which went down drastically because of load shedding. We had less clientele coming into the facility. And the moment we had load shedding, many people would leave,” Lesele said. The campaign is also supported by several leading youth voices that include DJ Sbu, Oskido, Sheldon Tatchell, Kovini Moodley, Mashudu Modau, and leading maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose. “I am an advocate for never letting my circumstances prevent me from fulfilling my dream. I believe that one is born clever, and we all can achieve what we set our visions on. This initiative by Bar One shows that South African brands understand the challenges that youth face and give back in a meaningful and impactful way. Libraries need the energy to fuel the dreams of our youth, and I am encouraging every South African to get behind the campaign – one million shares and retweets. We can make this happen!” said DJ Sbu.