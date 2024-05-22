Rapists must be castrated, says SARA says SARA

The South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) president Colleen Makhubele has promised a bullet for each ball of a rapist. Makhubele was speaking during The Star’s political dialogue at the Joburg Theatre on Wednesday.

She is known for advocating for the end of gender-based violence (GBV). Makhubele said women remain marginalised and the most forgotten. “The highest statistics of this nation is GBV, which is against girls and women. You can count 50/50 representation in Parliament, it’s nonsense. SARA is standing to say no more! Every young girl and woman who needs a gun licence to protect themselves is going to have it. They are going to shoot the balls of the perpetrators, and we are not going to apologise for it, enough is enough!” she said.

“We are the only party that says women, if you don’t wake up you will continue to be used by men. Women are the highest unemployed people … you can’t even afford a sanitary pad. You go to every public toilet you will find a condom, you will never find a sanitary pad to help unemployed women that cannot afford them on a monthly basis, yet we have women in leadership in Parliament,” she said. Makhubele said her party was going to Parliament to repeal the the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill. “We are not going to have a bill that says a 12-year-old girl can have an abortion without parental consent. As a God-fearing party, that’s a no. There is no parent in their right mind that can allow their young girls to have an abortion without their consent.

“Men are doing evil stuff with our young girls in communities and they want to hide it. By the age of 20, how many abortions would that girl have had,” added Makhubela. She also highlighted how difficult things were when it came to women and for their political party. “We are a party which is women-owned and women-led that must always fight for its space, whether it is in funding or media platforms like this one. You have been so gracious to me to say I should come and participate. I have been to two debates hosted by other media companies where I’ve been kicked out; we were told we only want Bosa, RISE Mzansi, ActionSA and the DA. We had to leave,” said Makhubele.

She said SARA was the only party that was talking about practical policies, unlike other political parties that are funded by the Oppenheimer family or Stellenbosch. “It’s our blood, or sweat as members. When we stand here, there is no ANC that is backing us, hence we can stand here and be able to tell the truth on what is happening in this nation,” she said. Makhubele highlighted that SARA was formed to represent the marginalised. First of this are women, whom she said have been taken for granted for too long.