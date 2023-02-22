Rea Vaya clears the air on reports that it is ‘broke’

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has issued a statement to clear up the alleged reports that Rea Vaya is “broke”.

Rea Vaya said that it is a unit of the Department of Transport of the City of Johannesburg. Through its designated service providers, known as Bus Operating Companies (BOCs), Rea Vaya offers BRT services to the city’s residents. These BOCs include Piotrans (Pty) Ltd, which operates phase 1A (from Soweto to Ellis Park), and Litsamaiso (Pty) Ltd, which operates phase 1B (from Soweto to Joburg CBD, via Auckland Park).