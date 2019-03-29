Musa Motha, a dancer, was a recipient of the Reach for a Dream's drive. He had to have his left leg amputated below the knee in 2007 after suffering from osteosarcoma. Picture: Facebook

It has been 30 years of making dreams come true with Reach for a Dream for children fighting life-threatening diseases. Musa Motha, a dancer, was a recipient of the foundation's drive.

Launch the annual Slipper Day campaign on Thursday, the 23-year-old spoke about how he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee in 2007 after suffering from osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that produces immature bone.

Most people diagnosed with osteosarcoma were under the age of 25.

“Reach for a Dream has done a lot for me. I’m here today, a professional dancer, because of the foundation.

"They gave me hope and a second chance at life,” he said.

Motha has over time learnt how to use gravity and his crutches to perfect his moves.

“I was a soccer player before, so it was easy for me to move my body.

"I also have a love for music, and the foundation bought me a sound system. Being able to play the music helped me to get to where I am today, a professional dancer.”

Motha said his family were also doing well now without having to worry about him as he was cancer free since the amputation.

The foundation strives to bring to life the wishes of ailing youngsters.

The vision was to grow the foundation to continue giving hope to children and making national projects available to as many of them as possible.

To date, the foundation has made more than 18000 dreams come true and touched 500000 lives.

Roxy Burger and Jonathan Boynton-Lee have been supporters of the foundation for many years.

“I’ve been working with them for a couple of years and it (foundation) is very close to my heart.

"One year we went to visit an oncology ward, and when you meet these children who are suffering and fighting illnesses it really hits close to home, and you realise how important it is to support these children, and hope is such an important thing.

"Now I have had my own child, I can’t even begin to imagine what it must be like for parents. Reach for a Dream also supports the families on the journey,” said Burger.

Also in attendance was The Bachelor SA's Lee Thompson and Mrs South Africa Matapa Maila Rikhotso with her four-year-old daughter Rifuwo.

“It’s such a great initiative to try to give kids with terminal diseases and we can’t afford not to be part of such an initiative because it’s making a difference and touching lives in an impactful way," she said.

"Dreams don’t always have to be far-fetched and this programme brings them to reality; that is so special.

"Being a mom it truly hits home knowing that something so small as a wristband can go such a long way to give someone a second chance at life.”

"Slipper Day takes place on May 10. Wristbands cost R10 and are available from Pick * Pay, Wimpy and Dis-Chem stores,” added Rikhotso.

All proceeds go to making dreams come true.