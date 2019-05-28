Relebogile Mabotja is making her mark in the entertainment industry. Picture: Supplied

Relebogile Mabotja is a woman on a roll. At the weekend the powerhouse produced the TV broadcast for the Bassline Fest alongside Black Swan Media, the producers of The Voice SA, to bring the show live on SABC 2 on Africa Day.

“I worked on the project last year and it’s an honour to have been invited to join the team again to bring the country a phenomenal Africa Day production. This year we elevated things. As a proud African, Africa Day is always a special reminder that we are part of a larger community on the continent and have so many similarities that unify us, music being one of them.”

Mabotja has been a busy body lately having joined the Fresh Breakfast team on Metro FM in April after moving from 702.

In addition to being a radio host, Mabotja also holds the titles of actress, presenter singer, producer, writer, musical director and currently the vice-chairperson of Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

With so much on her plate, the 33-year-old lives by the term ‘the world is your oyster’ and she is making use of every opportunity.

Mabotja grew up an eager child, always wanting to participate in everything.

“There were many times my parents were called to say your daughter needs to calm down. She is doing too much with sports and plays.”

It has always been in her nature to excel, always the child to push boundaries. She could never have imagined how her life has turned out.

“I’m still learning to balance it all better and make time for rest. You want to be available because it is things that you love. Sometimes people think its about money but it’s about learning more and perfecting the craft.”

Mabotja is learning to balance all her titles and give herself some much needed rest. Picture: Supplied

Mabotja said a lot of her life is driven by what she does for a living.

“The lesson for me was learning that I am not my work and I need to know who I am outside of all these titles. It is a work in progress.”

Her work at Samro involves her reeducating people on what the organisation is and does.

“It was important that I take on this role with the platforms that I have in effecting change. I also know and understand there are many spaces for people to be reeducated and awareness to be made, with the basic work that Samro does.”

With her gig on Metro FM, she is taking the lessons she learnt on 702 with her.

“With talk radio I learnt to not take on everything. In that space, people always wanted to ask for something; I would leave the show drained because I wanted to help everyone. Also I learnt that not everyone will like you and that you have to create boundaries.”

Mabotja walked into the space thinking it would hinder her because she did not have a journalism background.

“Being myself is enough. I wasn’t a journalist but I have opinions, and the opinions were enough. Music radio (Metro FM) I thought would be more relaxed but it isn’t. It is 4 hours of content on top of me reading news. I come with my credibility and people still expect me to come with my talk radio background.”

Her working relationship with DJ Fresh is leading to more projects in the pipeline that she will be adding to her many titles.