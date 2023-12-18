Relief for parents as online registration extended

Parents and guardians who failed to register their children for the 2024 academic year have been given another chance to do so before the academic year begins. This comes after the Gauteng Department of Education announced that parents and guardians who missed the initial chance to apply for 2024’s grades 1 and 8 school placements would be able to submit late applications from Monday.

The department has since extended the deadline for online submission to January 31. Reports indicate that at least 223 pupils who applied during the normal application period are yet to be placed by the department. Parents who missed the first round of applications were urged to ensure that they used the online system to apply for placements for their children.

The spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department, Steve Mabona, told Newzroom Afrika that late online applications for the 2024 school admissions for grades 1 and 8 would kick-off on Monday at 8am, adding that only public schools with available space would be open for parents and guardians to submit their applications. “We are ready. What we will be doing tomorrow is to open up to schools that have space who will be in the system. Those that have missed the boat will be able to apply online and those that would have decided to come to Gauteng, will be able to do so as we are giving them until 31 January. “We encourage parents to submit the documents to the schools as soon as they open in January,