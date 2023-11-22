Renowned designer Gert-Johan Coetzee takes innovation to new level with 3D dress

Gert-Johan Coetzee, known for his innovative designs and creations, has once again taken fashion to a whole new level. This time, the celebrated designer has created one of the world’s first 3D dresses using 3D printing technology.

His latest creation which embodies the essence of a formidable warrior, symbolising the unwavering strength and resilience of women worldwide, was worn by reigning Miss Universe Bonney Gabriel. Embracing the spirit of powerful women who stand as guardians and defenders, the dress honours the courage and fortitude exemplified by women in protecting their communities and fostering a better world for all. Coetzee’s innovative approach marries tradition with the future, showcasing how strength and femininity intertwine seamlessly in this contemporary masterpiece.

Celebrated designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has created one of the world’s first 3D dresses using 3D printing technology. | Supplied Taking an astonishing 530 hours to meticulously craft, this ethereal ensemble is a labour of love, featuring intricate details and adorned with over 3 000 Swarovski crystals. Every element of the gown symbolises the enduring dedication and perseverance of women who continually shine bright in their pursuits. “Women are the guardians of strength, embodying an unwavering resolve that uplifts and protects” says Coetzee.