The report was expected to help authorities know which parts of the schools were safe as the department has to set up a a trauma centre there to offer staff and pupils with counselling.





The report was also expected to help the department know which parts of the school the pupils can use once a determination is made that schooling can resume.





A walkway at the Vaal school collapsed on Friday and resulted in four pupils dying and many others being injured.





Engineers from the Department of Labour went to the school on Sunday to asses the structure of the school.





Department of Education's Steve Mabona said all people who were involved in the rescue would also be at the school for the release of the report.





However, Mabona said, the report would not be touching on the walkway that collapsed as investigations into that were still continuing .





" Investigations into the integrity of the walkway itself are ongoing and a report on that would be released later. The structural assessment report is important for us to see which areas of the school are safe and the engineers will give us a certificate confirming that.





"When we re-open the school, this report will determine which spaces can be occupied."





Mabona said they were yet to announce when the school would re-open and that 20 pupils were still in hospital.





He also emphasised that Hoërskool Driehoek was a well looked after school.







