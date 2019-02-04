Three pupils died when a concrete slab collapsed at Driehoek High School in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning. Photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)
The Gauteng Department of Education was on Monday expected to received a report on the structural assessment of Hoërskool
 Driehoek.
The report was expected to help authorities know which parts of the schools were safe as the department has to set up a a trauma centre there to offer staff and pupils with counselling. 

The report was also expected to help the department know which parts of the school the pupils  can use once a determination is made that schooling can resume.

A walkway at the Vaal school collapsed on Friday and resulted in four pupils dying and many others being injured.

Engineers from the Department of Labour went to the school on Sunday to asses  the structure  of the school.

Department of Education's  Steve Mabona said all people who were involved in the rescue would also be at the school for the release  of the  report.

However, Mabona said, the report would not be touching on the walkway that collapsed  as investigations  into that were  still continuing .

"Investigations  into the integrity of the walkway  itself are ongoing  and a report on that would be released later. The structural  assessment  report is important for us to see which  areas of the school are safe and the engineers will give us a certificate confirming that.

"When we re-open  the school, this report will determine  which spaces  can be occupied."

Mabona  said they were yet to announce when the school would re-open and that 20 pupils were still in hospital.

He also emphasised that Hoërskool Driehoek was a well looked after school.