Research shows private wildlife hunting contributes over R15 billion to SA economy

With a contribution of over R15 billion to the South African economy, the latest research has called for the private wildlife hunting industry to be better treasured. The research conducted by the research unit for Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) at the North-West University (NWU), revealed that despite receiving constant criticism, the private gaming industry continued to plough back billions into the South African economy.

The research aimed at determining the socio-economic impact of the private wildlife industry in South Africa, surveyed as many as 1,685 local hunters and 415 international hunters between June 2022 to August 2022, through online questionnaires. Under the leadership of NWU’s Professor Peet van der Merwe, Andrea Saayman and Elmarie Slabbert, it was found that on average 97% of male hunters participated in 2,7 hunting trips a year and stayed 4,16 nights at their destination of choice. Their destination of choice is Limpopo, North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape.

It was further discovered that 89% of international hunters had hunted in South Africa at least three times in the past ten years, with their preferred provinces being Limpopo, followed by the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Northern Cape. According to their findings, the researchers said it could be deduced that local hunters contributed about R12,65 billion to the economy given that their yearly expenditure on accommodation, transport, food, meat processing, hunting permits, fees and game hunted totalled as much as R200 000. On the other hand, even though international hunters had the majority of their expenses before landing in the country, they too stood to fork out as much as R450 000 taking into account pre- and post-tour spending, and the amount per hunter per hunting trip that went into South African coffers.